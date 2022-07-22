Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Shares of FSM opened at $2.60 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $759.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $38,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

