Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.4 %

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.