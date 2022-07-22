Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OceanaGold Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$361.90 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OGC. National Bankshares dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on OceanaGold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.28.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.91. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.79 and a 12 month high of C$3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22.

In other news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$29,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$710,930.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

