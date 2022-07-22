Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DTE Energy’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $121.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after buying an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,391,000 after buying an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

