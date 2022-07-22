Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.50 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.41.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$11.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$137.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Wright bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.