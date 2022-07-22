ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading Down 6.1%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. 8,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,460,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.47.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the first quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.