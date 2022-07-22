Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 209,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 102,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $48.22 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

