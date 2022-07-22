Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

WTRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.