Essex Savings Bank Buys 125 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,335,000 after purchasing an additional 76,072 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $147.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.63. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

