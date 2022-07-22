Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.92.

QCOM opened at $155.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

