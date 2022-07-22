Essex Savings Bank Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The company has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

