Essex Savings Bank Has $849,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cigna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $266.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $282.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.75.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

