Essex Savings Bank Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Essex Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after buying an additional 362,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.47 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.47.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

