Essex Savings Bank Sells 150 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after buying an additional 191,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after buying an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after buying an additional 248,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after buying an additional 47,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock opened at $163.34 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.26 and its 200-day moving average is $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

