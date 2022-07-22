Essex Savings Bank Sells 388 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,236,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 702.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,167,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

