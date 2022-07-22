ETNA Network Price Tops $0.0195 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. ETNA Network has a market cap of $236,029.26 and approximately $2,483.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETNA Network has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00032684 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance.

ETNA Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

