EUNO Price Hits $0.0002 (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $753.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00247947 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,600,585,206 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

