EventChain Reaches One Day Volume of $4,201.00 (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, EventChain has traded 80.2% higher against the dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $54,095.03 and $4,201.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,544.40 or 1.00005347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

