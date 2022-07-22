Evercore ISI Analysts Give Progressive (NYSE:PGR) a $129.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.93.
Progressive Stock Down 0.0 %
PGR opened at $111.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.