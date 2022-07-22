Evercore ISI Analysts Give Progressive (NYSE:PGR) a $129.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.93.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.0 %

PGR opened at $111.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.