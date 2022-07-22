EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 72,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,124,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVGO. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,188,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 9,319.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

