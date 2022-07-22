Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.67

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 16267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Evotec Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98.

About Evotec

(Get Rating)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.