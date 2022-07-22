Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $940,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 26,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,972. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $119.10.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

