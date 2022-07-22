Excalibur Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.3% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 763,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 42,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 141,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

