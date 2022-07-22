Exor Capital LLP Boosts Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up approximately 19.2% of Exor Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Exor Capital LLP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $292,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 258,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,455 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,862,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 79,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Cameco Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.