Exor Capital LLP Boosts Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,084,442 shares during the quarter. VEON makes up 4.8% of Exor Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Exor Capital LLP owned 6.08% of VEON worth $72,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth $11,156,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,876 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth $4,205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,000 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 44.2% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,401,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,017 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. VEON Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $816.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

