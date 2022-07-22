extraDNA (XDNA) Market Cap Reaches $102,133.65

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $102,133.65 and $31,868.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,273.20 or 0.99925086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00210448 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00245519 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00108989 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00051168 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005122 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

