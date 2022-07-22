FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.75-$13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $407.50.

FDS stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,205. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $339.34 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.54 and its 200-day moving average is $405.24. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,174 shares of company stock worth $5,171,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

