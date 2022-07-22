FairGame (FAIR) Market Capitalization Achieves $926,082.65

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. FairGame has a total market cap of $926,082.65 and $164,758.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FairGame has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001456 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00143470 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00053902 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010387 BTC.
FairGame Profile
FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FairGame
