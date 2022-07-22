Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Shares Down 0.5%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. 7,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 1,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.