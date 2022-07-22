FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Truist Financial

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial to $46.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FB Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 140,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,336. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FB Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,292,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Further Reading

