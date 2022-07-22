FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $47,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.81.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $450.26. 11,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,472. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

