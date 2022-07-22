FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,613. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

