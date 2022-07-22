FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,764 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.11. 2,787,982 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.