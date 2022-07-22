FDx Advisors Inc. Has $9.99 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.48. 7,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $311.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.