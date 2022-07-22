FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 27,503 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 67.5% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 135,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 54,694 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 612,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,947,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. 69,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,913,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.97. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

