FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,098 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $9.09 on Friday, hitting $215.66. The stock had a trading volume of 93,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,697. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.75 and its 200 day moving average is $257.01. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.