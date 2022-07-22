FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.22. 125,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,557,298. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

