Fernwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises about 1.8% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

