Fernwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Biogen by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.25.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $214.06 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.