Fernwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

HDV stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.24.

