Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $10.61 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises 3.7% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Texas Pacific Land worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,754.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,555.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,357.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,818.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 62.91 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $23.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

