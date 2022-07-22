Fernwood Investment Management LLC Invests $425,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 94.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 53,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 67,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 293.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 188,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 140,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

AMLP stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.