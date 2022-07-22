Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,850 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.52% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,324,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 104,093 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Insider Activity

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.