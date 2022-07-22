Fernwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of MSGE opened at $58.57 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

