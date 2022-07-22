Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.86.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $102.47 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $220.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

