Fernwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 826 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $213.28 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

