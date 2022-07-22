Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 2,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 41,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fibra UNO in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Fibra UNO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.