Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 59.78% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

