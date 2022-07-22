FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.54.

FIGS Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE FIGS opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.45. FIGS has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $48.63.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,116,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in FIGS by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Articles

