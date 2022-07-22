FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.54.
FIGS Trading Down 3.1 %
NYSE FIGS opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.45. FIGS has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $48.63.
Institutional Trading of FIGS
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,116,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in FIGS by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIGS (FIGS)
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.