FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 469 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 28.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 47.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.88.

GWW stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $475.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,852. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $470.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

